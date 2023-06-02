UrduPoint.com

SDRPY Hosts Yemeni Scholarship Students At King Saud University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Riyadh, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) hosted Yemeni scholarship students at King Saud University in Riyadh to support their study and scientific research.

This hosting ceremony, held in the university's headquarters, also displayed the development efforts offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Yemen and as an extension of the Kingdom's support for the education sector across Yemen through SDRPY.

The Kingdom is keen to improve the lives of the brotherly Yemeni people with the leadership of the Yemeni government, said the General Supervisor of SDRPY, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber.

He also affirmed that the Kingdom is keen to provide education and learning opportunities that would contribute to creating a bright and prosperous future in Yemen.

This comes under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the SDRPY general supervisor praised the efforts made by King Saud University for international students, especially Yemenis.

The university provides useful programs that hone students' skills and enhance their intellectual knowledge and skill capabilities, to improve their future.

Saleh Alshamrani, the advisor to the university's vice president for educational and academic affairs for international students' affairs, hailed SDRPY's initiative to host the Yemeni scholarship students at the university.

He also praised the efforts, projects, and development initiatives presented by SDRPY in various sectors, including education, across the Yemeni governorates.

Of SDRPY's 229 development projects, 52 have been education initiatives.

Such projects have enhanced teaching and learning opportunities and created a stimulating and inclusive environment.

SDRPY's projects and initiatives in the education sector have included providing and distributing more than 500,000 textbooks, constructing and equipping 31 new model schools, securing buses to transport school and university students, and providing around 13,000 pieces of furniture to model schools.

SDRPY has contributed to supporting and raising the efficiency of higher education at the University of Aden through several projects, including a project for the Faculty of Pharmacy to equip 18 scientific laboratories.

This is in addition to a project to support the Faculty of Law by equipping its criminal laboratory with the latest devices and technologies and an initiative to provide safe transportation for male and female students.

Other SDRPY projects in the education sector also include a project to rehabilitate and equip universities and develop the University of Sheba Region in Marib Governorate. This project has increased the university's capacity and provided access to university education.

SDRPY's projects also included establishing the King Salman Medical and Educational City project in Al-Mahra, consisting of an integrated university hospital. The city's establishment aims to provide an excellent educational environment, raise the efficiency of educational institutions, and increase the chances of higher education enrollment.

SDRPY's development projects and initiatives have been implemented in the various Yemeni governorates to serve the Yemenis in eight important sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building of government institutions, and development programs.

