SDRSI Holds Boot Camp For Saudi Doctors In Ireland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Dublin, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Doctors Society in Ireland (SDRSI) has held a qualifying boot camp for Saudi doctors, who have recently enrolled in Irish training programs.

SDRSI President Dr. Naif Almagal said the boot camp aimed to educate doctors about the Irish medical system and also to discuss a number of medical cases and their treatment protocols in various specialties.

The SDRSI, which operates under the supervision of the Saudi Cultural Bureau in Dublin, provides assistance to Saudi doctors in Ireland and helps them get the best possible benefit from training and facilitating their scholarships.

