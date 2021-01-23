UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sea Shanty Storms UK Top 40 Following TikTok Craze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Sea shanty storms UK top 40 following TikTok craze

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A 19th-century sea shanty has landed a spot in the UK top 40 as the traditional sailor songs are enjoying a new wave of popularity thanks to the popular short video app TikTok.

The song "Wellerman" performed by The Longest Johns, a band from Bristol in western England, is now at No. 37, in the Official Chart, which takes into account streaming of music.

The song is also at No. 1 in Spotify's viral 50, which includes social media shares, in the United States and the United Kingdom and at No.2 globally.

"Wellerman" is believed to have been written in New Zealand in the mid-19th century and tells the tale of sailors waging an epic battle with a whale they are hunting.

The traditional genre has captured attention during lockdown, particularly due to a Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, who posted his performance of "Wellerman" on TikTok last year.

The video has now been viewed more than 8 million times and it sparked a worldwide trend known as "ShantyTok." Music stars seized on the trend and performed their own versions. Pop singers Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating sang it together, while the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber made a TikTok video of himself playing a keyboard accompaniment.

Evans puts the song's popularity down to lockdown, saying that shanties were originally sung to "bring everybody together" and this strikes a chord when people are isolated.

"Especially in this time when everybody's stuck at home, they're doing their remote working - they can join in, and it kind of brings everybody together," he said this week.

Evans has now signed a record deal with Polydor and released his own version of "Wellerman" as a single this week.

Related Topics

Century Music Social Media Bristol Gary United Kingdom United States From Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.