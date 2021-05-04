Seahawks' Metcalf enters California track meet

Los Angeles, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will test his speed against elite sprinting competition after securing an entry at a track meet in California this weekend, officials confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old NFL star's raw pace made headlines last season when he ran down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after a near length-of-the-field sprint to prevent a certain touchdown.

The viral moment drew a lighthearted response from USA Track and Field, who tweeted that Metcalf was welcome to try and earn a place in US trials for the Tokyo Olympics being held in Eugene, Oregon next month.

Metcalf now appears willing to put his speed to the test this weekend after entering the USATF Golden Games being held at Mt Sac, Walnut on Sunday.

The USATF confirmed Metcalf's participation in the event on Twitter.

While Metcalf's speed on an NFL field is not in doubt, the odds of him challenging for a place at Eugene remain long.

He would need to clock 10.2 seconds to have a chance of qualifying for the US Olympic trials at Eugene, a high benchmark for a novice sprinter who has not raced since high school.