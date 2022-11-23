UrduPoint.com

Search Continues For 151 Still Missing After Deadly Indonesia Quake

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two days after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake devastated a district in Indonesia's West Java province, leaving at least 268 dead, rescue workers on Wednesday continued to search for 151 people still missing, according to the dpa.

Many of those killed in Monday's quake that struck Cianjur district were children attending religious classes in mosques after school, officials said. "Our focus is to find those still missing for the next three days," said Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency.

More than 1,000 people were injured and 58,000 displaced after the quake, which unleashed landslides that buried homes and people alike, according to the agency.

More than 2,300 buildings and homes were damaged, with many reduced to rubble. The quake struck at 1:21 pm (0621 GMT) with the epicentre 10 kilometres south-west of Cianjur, the National Meteorological, Geophysical and Climatological Agency said. The quake caused high-rise buildings in Jakarta to sway, prompting residents and office workers to rush out in panic.

