Search continues for 20 missing in rain-triggered mudslide in central Japan

TOKYO, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Rescue operation continued Sunday to search for 20 people who remain missing in a large mudslide triggered by torrential rain in southwest of Tokyo in central Japan.

The disaster has left two others dead and affected some 130 houses, according to local authorities.

About 700 police and Self-Defense Forces personnel along with firefighters are conducting the search in Atami city, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The disaster completely destroyed some houses when mud cascaded from a mountain top at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday local time, traveling a distance of about 2 kilometers.

Work to remove mud and debris using heavy machinery started early on Sunday morning amid intermittent rain and the risk of a secondary disaster.

At a nearby port where two women with no signs of life were found and later confirmed dead on Saturday, the coast guard are searching for missing persons.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set up a task force on Saturday and ordered relevant Cabinet ministers to work closely with the local government to protect the people while being on alert over another disaster.