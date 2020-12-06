UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Ends For People Trapped In Nicaragua Mine Collapse

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Search ends for people trapped in Nicaragua mine collapse

Managua, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Authorities in Nicaragua called off the search for people trapped in the collapse of an unlicensed gold mine in the country's south.

Two bodies had already been pulled from the debris, and up to 16 others had reportedly been trapped after the accident in the La Esperanza region, more than 200 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of the capital Managua.

The two victims, identified as Israel Sequeira and Santos Herrera, were from the Rio San Juan department, local government official Johnny Gutierrez told official website 19 Digital.

"Despite the rescue work, no other fatalities have been found," said the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention of Disasters, via 19 Digital, announcing that the search was over.

The agency made no mention of others reportedly trapped in the mine.

"It will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the police to continue the necessary investigations into this type of accident," it said.

Local media reported that anywhere from seven to 18 miners were trapped when the rain-soaked hillside collapsed.

Amaru Ruiz, director of the nonprofit Fundacion del Rio, said the rescuers "should have continued with the rescue work until they reached the floor where the miners were working." An estimated 3,000 people work in Nicaragua's unlicensed mines.

Ruiz said the hillside was honeycombed by mining tunnels dug over the years on private property.

Months of rain -- including the devastating passage last month of hurricanes Eta and Iota -- had saturated and weakened the clay-like land, he added.

Landslides last month in northern Nicaragua claimed at least seven lives.

Related Topics

Accident Police Israel San Juan Santos La Esperanza Managua Gold Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

60 minutes ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

60 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.