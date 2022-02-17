Search ends for survivors of sunken Spanish fishing trawler

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian rescuers ended a search Wednesday for survivors from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off Canada's east coast in bad weather, after pulling three out of 24 crew from the Atlantic ocean.

"Regrettably, at 4 pm AST...

following an exhaustive search by a significant number of SAR aircraft and vessels over the last 36-plus hours, covering over 900 square nautical miles, the search for the 12 missing fishers aboard the FV Villa de Pitanxo has been suspended," Brian Owens of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax, Canada told AFP. Nine bodies have been recovered, while 12 people are still missing.