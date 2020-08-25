UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search For Survivors After India Building Collapse

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Search for survivors after India building collapse

Mahad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue teams and sniffer dogs searched the rubble for survivors Tuesday after a five-storey apartment building collapsed "like a house of cards" in western India, with up to 70 people buried.

The accident late Monday in the town of Mahad, south of Mumbai, forced three disaster response teams to work through the night, combing tin sheets, twisted metal and broken bricks.

Officials said many residents of the 47 flats inside the building were spared because they had already fled the town to escape the coronavirus pandemic.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but building collapses are common during India's June-September monsoon, with old and rickety structures buckling in days of non-stop rain.

National Disaster Response Force spokesman Sachidanand Gawde told reporters that emergency workers had so far retrieved the body of one victim.

Estimates of the number still trapped ranged from 20 to 70 after dozens managed to flee when the building began to buckle.

"Many families were not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," district official Nidhi Choudhari told the Press Trust of India.

Mustafa Chafekar, a resident who had been in home quarantine after testing positive for the virus, told The Mumbai Mirror that he and his family of five initially thought they were experiencing an earthquake.

"We ran down immediately... The whole (structure) collapsed right in front of us," the 39-year-old said of their escape.

He said residents had previously complained to the builders about the condition of the complex.

Local politician Manik Motiram Jagtap told TV9 Marathi that the structure was 10 years old and built on "weak" foundations.

"It fell like a house of cards," Jagtap said.

Related Topics

India Accident Mumbai Earthquake Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

3 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

11 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.