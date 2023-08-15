Open Menu

Search For Survivors After Indian Floods, Landslides Kill 65

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65

Dehradun, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Rescuers searched Tuesday for people feared missing in floods and landslides that have killed at least 65 in India, including 11 who died in the collapse of a popular temple.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the Himalayas.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

At least 52 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, with thousands more stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks.

"As many personnel as possible are being deployed in relief and rescue work," state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement late Monday.

"Work will continue on a war-footing to provide relief to the people." Sukhu said earlier that up to 20 others were feared trapped under rubble after landslides, and appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid going near rivers.

Images from hard-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh showed bodies being pulled from piles of dark earth that had crushed buildings and smashed roofs.

At least 11 people died when a landslide triggered the collapse of a popular temple for the Hindu deity Shiva in state capital Shimla.

"The rescue work is ongoing and we fear that at least 10 more people are still trapped under the rubble," district disaster management committee chair Aditya Negi told AFP.

Elsewhere in the state, railway lines were seen dangling in midair after the ground beneath them was washed away.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Vehicles Died Temple Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

39 minutes ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

46 minutes ago
Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

2 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

2 hours ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

2 hours ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous