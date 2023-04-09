Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Search For Worker Continues In Cuba After Power Plant Wall Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Search for worker continues in Cuba after power plant wall collapse

HAVANA, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Firefighters and rescuers continued to search Saturday for a worker in the rubble of a collapsed wall at a thermoelectric power plant in western Cuba, where at least one person died and two others were injured.

The accident occurred on Friday as four workers were cleaning a chimney at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, some 100 km east of Havana, when a seven-meter-tall refractory brick wall fell on them.

Relief brigades were searching for the last of the workers, who were still trapped under the rubble.

"We are aware of the accident and are in constant communication with local authorities," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account, adding that everything has been provided for the workers' rescue.

The power plant has reported several unscheduled shutdowns in recent months and since February has not been operating due to repair work.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Twitter Died Havana Cuba February

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

33 minutes ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

33 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.