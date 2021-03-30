UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search On For 11 Trapped In Illegal Goldmine In Colombia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Search on for 11 trapped in illegal goldmine in Colombia

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Rescuers were working against the clock to rescue 11 people trapped in a flooded illegal goldmine since last week, Colombian authorities said Monday.

The group has been trapped since last Friday in a 17-meter (55-foot) deep shaft flooded in a heavy downpour.

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), rescuers were using electric pumps to remove water from the mine.

"Eleven people are still missing," Luis Velasquez, governor of the northwestern Caldas department, told reporters. "We hope that in less than 48 hours" they will have been rescued.

Diego Mesa, minister of mines and energy, said the missing miners had been involved in "unauthorized" activity.

Accidents of this type are common in Colombia, where income from illegal gold mining exceeds that from drug trafficking -- two practices that funded armed groups fighting a near six-decade conflict Colombia is still recovering from.

So far this year, 33 illegal miners have died, according to the ANM, and 171 last year.

Legal mining and oil are the main exports of Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

Related Topics

Governor Exports Water Oil Died Mesa Colombia Gold From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

8 hours ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

9 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.