Search Resumes For British Backpacker Missing In Australia

Search resumes for British backpacker missing in Australia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian police on Tuesday resumed a massive search for a missing British man last seen when he ran from a campsite on the popular Great Ocean Road early Sunday morning.

Aslan King, 25, was camping with friends near the Twelve Apostles about three hours from Melbourne when he had a "medical episode" and hit his head around 2 am on Saturday, before suddenly running into bushland.

Victoria state police said a formal search was mounted after the group was unable to find King.

"It's believed Aslan, who has been in Australia for two weeks on holidays, may be disorientated and become lost in the bush," police said in a statement.

The search -- now entering its fourth day -- has included a police helicopter, horses, motorcycle riders, specialist rescue teams and volunteers.

It was scaled down overnight but was resumed again on Tuesday morning.

King was described as caucasian, with a medium build and dark short hair.

Police said he was wearing tracksuit pants, a light grey t-shirt with a grey hoodie, green Reebok sneakers and may possibly have blood on his forehead.

