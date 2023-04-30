Search underway for missing crewmen of ship capsized off the Philippines

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A search operation is underway to find the remaining two crew members of a Sierra Leone-registered ship after it capsized off the southeastern Bataan Province of the Philippines late Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Sunday.

At least three crewmen, two Chinese and a Filipino, were killed, while 15 have been rescued, China's English daily Global Times reported, citing a statement by the embassy.

There were a total of 20 crew members aboard, including 16 Chinese nationals. Three of the four Filipino crew members were also rescued, the statement added.

Following the incident, the Chinese Embassy immediately activated an emergency responding mechanism and has been working closely with the Philippines Coast Guard on searching and rescuing the remaining crew members.