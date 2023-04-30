UrduPoint.com

Search Underway For Missing Crewmen Of Ship Capsized Off The Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Search underway for missing crewmen of ship capsized off the Philippines

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A search operation is underway to find the remaining two crew members of a Sierra Leone-registered ship after it capsized off the southeastern Bataan Province of the Philippines late Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Sunday.

At least three crewmen, two Chinese and a Filipino, were killed, while 15 have been rescued, China's English daily Global Times reported, citing a statement by the embassy.

There were a total of 20 crew members aboard, including 16 Chinese nationals. Three of the four Filipino crew members were also rescued, the statement added.

Following the incident, the Chinese Embassy immediately activated an emergency responding mechanism and has been working closely with the Philippines Coast Guard on searching and rescuing the remaining crew members.

Related Topics

China Manila Philippines Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Boar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Board of Trustees for &#039;1 Bill ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

2 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.