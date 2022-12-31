UrduPoint.com

Season 4 Of 'Open Mic Evening' To Mark New Year On Sunday

Published December 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Be the change will hold "Open Mic Evening" Season 4 to mark the new year in collaboration with Mindstir here tomorrow (Sunday) from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

During this festival, the storytellers, poets, singers, and stand-up comedians will showcase their talent along with amusing the audience.

According to the organizers, open mic evening is aimed at individuals to explore their talent and others to lower their fear of speaking in front of an audience.

Each performer will be given about 5-7 minutes for their piece, during which Individuals would come and share a piece of poetry, comedy skit, song, and instrumental performance.

The mood of the event would be casual, encouraging, and uplifting.

