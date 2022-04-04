Manchester, United Kingdom, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Liverpool's quest for a quadruple and Manchester City's bid to match Manchester United's historic treble of 1999 are on a collision course over the next two weeks.

Premier League leaders City will host a potential title decider against second placed Liverpool on Sunday before the fierce rivals clash again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 16.

However, the impact of the Champions League quarter-finals could have a big impact on who claims the domestic trophies.

Liverpool on paper have the better draw in the last eight as they take on Benfica, while City face a gruelling two legs against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp declared the Premier League as "the most important" prize up for grabs for his team, who have already lifted the League Cup this season.

But that cannot be the case for City as they aim to end the club's long wait for Champions League glory.

Anything other than a convincing win when Atletico visit the Etihad on Tuesday will give Guardiola a difficult balancing act on his team selection for the title showdown against Liverpool.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool. We know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same," Guardiola said after City beat Burnley on Saturday to reestablish their one-point lead over Liverpool.

"When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title it means you have had an incredible season. Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season."