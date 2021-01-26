UrduPoint.com
Seattle Sounders Head Coach Schmetzer Pens Contract Extension

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Major League Soccer team Seattle Sounders have agreed to extend the contract of head coach Brian Schmetzer, the club announced on Monday.

Seattle have been a dominant force in the Western Conference under Schmetzer's guidance since he took over as head coach midway through the 2016 season, going to four of the last five MLS Finals and winning the competition outright in 2016 and 2019.

"Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come," said Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer.

"Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization's recent success."Said Schmetzer, "It is with great pride that I will be able to continue coaching a club with such a rich history, winning tradition and positive community influence.""I'd like to thank club ownership for this opportunity, as well as all of the current and former players, coaches and staff that have helped build something here I'm very proud of. Lastly, I'd like to thank the fans, who fuel everything we do inside of this club. Seattle is my home and I couldn't be happier to be staying put," the coach added.

