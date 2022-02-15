Second anti-coup protester killed in Sudan: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces shot dead a second protester Monday during crackdowns on rallies against last year's military coup, bringing the total killed in protests to at least 81, medics said.

The protester was killed by a "bullet to the left shoulder which penetrated the chest by coup forces", the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Another protester died earlier Monday after suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.