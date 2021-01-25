UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A plane carrying the second batch of a COVID-19 vaccine ordered from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived early Monday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 plane, which departed from Beijing, landed at Istanbul Airport at 6.15 a.m. local time (0315 GMT).

Containers containing the vaccine were taken from the aircraft after customs procedures and moved to warehouses.

A total of 6.5 million doses of the inactive COVID-19 vaccine were brought in the first part of the second shipment of 10 million doses.

Mass vaccinations began in Turkey on Jan. 14 after the first batch of 3 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived on Dec. 30. Later, a second consignment of 10 million doses was approved.

Over 1.23 million people, mostly health workers and the elderly, have been inoculated since Jan. 14.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were among the first to be vaccinated to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

The government has also introduced nighttime and weekend curfews to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.12 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 99 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 54.7 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.

Related Topics

India Turkey China Beijing Istanbul Brazil Tayyip Erdogan December 2019 From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s # 1 smartphone brand Infinix unveils ..

3 minutes ago

US COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during las ..

32 minutes ago

President of Mexico tests positive for coronavirus

36 minutes ago

New Zealand announces first COVID-19 case in month ..

36 minutes ago

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.