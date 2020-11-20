UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Covid Wave May Have Peaked In France: Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Second Covid wave may have peaked in France: health agency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :France may be past the worst of its second wave of coronavirus infections, the country's health agency said Friday, warning however that protective measures should be kept in place.

Thanks to curfews and lockdowns, confirmed new infections dropped 40 percent last week, admissions to hospital fell 13 percent, and the number of new intensive care patients was down nine percent, Sante Publique France said.

The data provided fresh arguments for shop owners who have been lobbying to be allowed to reopen for the crucial Christmas period, while the government was trying to decide what to do about the coming Black Friday shopping splurge.

"Although indicators are still at high levels, they suggest that the peak of the second peak is behind us," the agency said.

The number of Covid deaths has stabilised after several weeks of increases, the agency said, with 3,756 recorded fatalities compared with 3,817 a week earlier.

Related Topics

Christmas France May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

32 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

36 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

37 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

39 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.