Second Day Of Future Minerals Forum Starts With Session On Mining

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The second day of the Future Minerals Forum, organized under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, started amidst a big international presence.

The first panel of the second day discussed the mining topic as a partner in development to catalyze and accelerate prosperity for communities, and saw the participation of Hamid Rashid, Chief of Global Economic Monitoring at the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations; Ronan Le Roy, Head of Mining Division, BYTP, DTP Mining and Director of BTGC, BTGC; Mayer Ngomesia, Senior Expert, Sustainable Resources Program, RESOLVE; Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer, Kaz Minerals; and Wendy Tyrrell, Executive Director, Development Partner Institute (DPI).

Participants in the panel, dubbed "How does mining become a development partner to catalyze and accelerate prosperity for communities beyond the mine?" discussed means to develop a roadmap for the mineral supply chains of the Arab region and provide materials necessary for green energy projects, reviewing the concept of welfare for mining companies and their investments in the region, challenges they face while trying to achieve welfare in their fields of work, and strategic priorities to realize and sustain the concept.

Participants shed light on the future of mining companies and how to provide their resources, as well as discussed a mechanism to involve mining in development to catalyze and accelerate prosperity for communities, support the local supply chain by companies and investors, and increase operational efficiency and safety to serve the economy.

They also referred to countries' mining and infrastructure needs, and the balance of providing required needs for all target areas, stressing the importance of community partnership between governments and companies to provide societal welfare for peoples and countries, provide supply chains and adopt new approaches to creating a diversified economy to know the sites of mines and mining.

