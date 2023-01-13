Second edition of International Mining Conference concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the conclusion of the sessions and activities of the International Mining Conference in its second edition, which was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on January 10-12, 2023 at Riyadh-based King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

In his closing speech to the conference, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and HRH Crown Prince for their support and care for holding this conference, and for their interest and ongoing support for the renaissance of the mining sector in the Kingdom.

He also thanked the attendees, the partners from various government and private agencies, and the sponsors for their valuable contributions, appreciating the efforts of the speakers throughout the days of the conference's activities and sessions.

Al-Khorayef said that the success of the conference was reflected in the ideas, suggestions and discussions presented by all participants from inside and outside the Kingdom, stressing that the Ministry will prepare for holding the third edition of the International Mining Conference from now on, stressing the need to move forward in developing the mining sector based on main foundations that include continuing dialogue, strengthening cooperation among various countries in this field, and seeking to consolidate the status of the conference as an international platform for cooperation and participation in ideas to develop the mining sector and meet its future changes.

A number of Princes, Ministers, Ambassadors, and heads of delegations of the countries participating in the conference participated in the sessions and activities of the conference, in addition to 200 speakers and more than (12,000) participants including investment leaders, heads of major mining companies, experts and technical specialists in this field, and representatives of financial institutions, service providers and manufacturers from 130 countries.

The discussion sessions included a number of topics such as the future of the mining sector, its contributions to the development of societies, the promotion of sustainable and clean energy systems, and attracting direct investments to the mining sector in the region.

The conference also discussed the increasing of the region's contribution to the value and supply chains of strategic minerals, and developing it into an integrated center for the production of green minerals, as it also touched on the role of modern technology and artificial intelligence in leading exploration and mining operations.

The conference witnessed the signing of 60 agreements and memorandums of understanding in the field of mining and minerals industry between a number of government agencies, companies and institutions participating in the conference.