Second England v South Africa ODI cancelled amid virus crisis

Cape Town, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :England's tour of South Africa remained in the balance on Sunday after cricket South Africa announced that Monday's planned second one-day international in Cape Town will not take place.

The announcement followed the abandoning of the first match in a three-match series on Sunday after two of the touring party returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19.

It was not specified whether the infected individuals were players or support staff.