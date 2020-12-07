UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second England V South Africa ODI Cancelled Amid Virus Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

Second England v South Africa ODI cancelled amid virus crisis

Cape Town, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :England's tour of South Africa remained in the balance on Sunday after cricket South Africa announced that Monday's planned second one-day international in Cape Town will not take place.

The announcement followed the abandoning of the first match in a three-match series on Sunday after two of the touring party returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19.

It was not specified whether the infected individuals were players or support staff.

Related Topics

Cricket Cape Town South Africa Sunday

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

3 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

4 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

5 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

6 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.