Second ‘Ghamnak’ Hussaini Literary Festival Held In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Ghamnaak Hussaini Foundation organized a second literary mela to mark second death anniversary of eminent teacher, human development activist and Sufi poet Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah ‘Ghamknak’ here at global palace other day.

Sindh Minister for Archives and Heritage Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was the chief guest while eminent intellectual and former caretaker education minister Madad Ali Sindhi presided over the ceremony. Intellectuals Taj Joyo, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Naseer Mirza, Syed Imdad Ali Jafferi, Dr. Sher Mahrani, Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari, Haseen Musarat Shah, Sabhiyan Mangi, Shaukat Ujjan and other read their papers and delivered speeches.

The provincial minister said that poet Ghamnak introduced a large number of students who had enlightened his name. He said that Ghamnak always contributed for the educational uplift of his area and festivals like this make aware people particularly youth about the heritage of their forefathers and education. He lauded the efforts of the organizers of festival for arranging this colourful event in Hyderabad.

Former caretaker minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that poetry of Ghamnak was an example of his deep observation and Ghamnak was a great coffee poet of present age.

Naseer Mirza said that poetry of Ghamnak was the combination of simplicity and deep insight.

Taj Joyo said that the poetry of Ghulam Rasool Shah reflected with various aspects of his life .

Later, commendation awards and memorial shields were given to more than 30 youngsters, officers, intellectuals, poets, researchers. Social and political activists while eminent writer Madad Ali Sindhi was decorated with Life time Achievement Award. Eminnet poets Niaz Panhwar, Rehmat Pirzado, Sindhoo Pirzado, Bakhshan Mehranvi and others recited poetry in Mushaira. Singer Sanam marvi sung several songs and received applause from audience.

Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Jam Shabir, intellectuals, poets , journalists and people related to different fields of life also attended the festival.

