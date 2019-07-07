Second migrant rescue boat defies Salvini, docks in Italy

Rome, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A charity rescue vessel on Saturday brought 41 shipwrecked migrants into port in Lampedusa, the second boat to defy far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's bid to close Italian ports to them.

Mediterranea's Italian-flagged Alex arrived in port where a strong police presence was waiting for them, Italian television images showed.

Everyone remained on board after waiting nearly two days with the rescued migrants and asylum-seekers on the small sailboat's deck.

Authorities on Lampedusa last week seized another rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch after it forced its way into port with dozens of rescued migrants on board and arrested its captain, Carola Rackete.