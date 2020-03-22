UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second NHL Senators Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Second NHL Senators player tests positive for coronavirus

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for coronavirus, the NHL club announced Saturday, the same day the 2020 World Ice Hockey Championships were called off.

The unidentified player becomes the second in the league to test positive for the COVID-19 virus that has become a global pandemic and shut down most of world sport, including the NHL.

Switzerland would have hosted the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in May but officials canceled the tournament Saturday due to the pandemic.

The Senators player, and another unidentified Ottawa player who was announced Wednesday as coronavirus positive, traveled on the team's March 8-12 road trip to California with games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

In revealing the second positive, the team announced that all 52 people who traveled with the club were instructed to self-quarantine on March 13 and remain in that status.

Of the players, staff, reporters, guests and flight crew on the Senators' trip, 44 have shown no coronavirus symptoms, eight were tested and two positives were found.

"We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," the team said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hockey World Road Ottawa Los Angeles San Jose Same March May 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

1 hour ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

52 minutes ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.