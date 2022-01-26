UrduPoint.com

Second NY Cop Dies After Gun Battle In Harlem

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Second NY cop dies after gun battle in Harlem

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A New York policeman wounded in an exchange of gunfire died Tuesday, raising the toll in the tragedy to two, officials said.

The death of Wilbert Mora, 27, as a result of the gun battle Friday night in Harlem was announced by police commissioner Keechant Sewell.

"At 27-year-old, he was murdered in the line of duty - fighting until the very end," read the Twitter account NYPD news.

Mora and his partner were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment in Brooklyn after a woman called to say her son was acting violently.

The colleague, 22 year old Jason Rivera, was shot and killed by the suspect, a 47-year-old man who was also shot in the exchange and died Monday of his wounds.

Three other police officers have been shot and wounded since January 1, when former cop Eric Adams took over as mayor of this city of nine million.

Adams vowed Monday to rid the city of guns, including by deploying plainclothes police on the streets, after the recent spate of violence.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to threaten every corner of our city," said the new mayor.

A week before the exchange of gunfire in Harlem, in the same neighborhood a 19-year-old Puerto Rican was shot dead by a robber in a fast food restaurant.

On January 15, a 40-year-old Asian American woman was killed by a mentally ill homeless man who pushed her onto a subway track as the train pulled into Times Square station, while in another incident an 11-month-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet in the Bronx while in a car with her mother.

