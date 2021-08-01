Second online film production course of PNCA from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The second online film production course by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would start from Monday (tomorrow).

An official of PNCA's Film Section Asmara told APP that a total of 18 students had been shortlisted for the online classes.

She said that students from all four provinces were registered for the second course adding, most of the applicants were from film backgrounds.

She told that national and international faculty would train and educate students on film production in this program.

Asmara said that the Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms. The curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment, she said.

