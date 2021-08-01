UrduPoint.com

Second Online Film Production Course Of PNCA From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Second online film production course of PNCA from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The second online film production course by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would start from Monday (tomorrow).

An official of PNCA's Film Section Asmara told APP that a total of 18 students had been shortlisted for the online classes.

She said that students from all four provinces were registered for the second course adding, most of the applicants were from film backgrounds.

She told that national and international faculty would train and educate students on film production in this program.

Asmara said that the Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms. The curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment, she said.

395/ P:zkz/X:ftp/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Asmara All From P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

16 minutes ago
 Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.