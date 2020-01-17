Second person dies from mystery virus in China: official

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A second person has died in China from a mystery virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials said.

Local authorities said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of an outbreak of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.