Second Person Dies From Mystery Virus In China: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Second person dies from mystery virus in China: official

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A second person has died in China from a mystery virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials said.

Local authorities said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of an outbreak of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.

