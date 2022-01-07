Second protester killed in Sudan demonstrations: medics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A second Sudanese protester was killed Thursday during demonstrations against the military which led a coup more than two months ago, medics said.

"A second martyr, yet to be identified, died after he was hit by a live bullet to the pelvis by the putchist forces" as he took part in a demonstration in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

The latest killing brings the death toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protesters to 59, the medics added.