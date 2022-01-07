Second Protester Killed In Sudan Demonstrations: Medics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:30 AM
Khartoum, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A second Sudanese protester was killed Thursday during demonstrations against the military which led a coup more than two months ago, medics said.
"A second martyr, yet to be identified, died after he was hit by a live bullet to the pelvis by the putchist forces" as he took part in a demonstration in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.
The latest killing brings the death toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protesters to 59, the medics added.