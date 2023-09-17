Second Saudi relief plane leaves for Libya with aid for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A second Saudi relief plane left today from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, heading to Benghazi, Libya, carrying 40 tons of food assistance to be distributed to Libyans affected by the devastating floods.

The aid is sent at instructions from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

A King SalmanHumanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) team manages the distribution of relief aid in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent. The aid is testimony to the noble humanitarian role played by Saudi Arabia, which stands by friendly countries in times of crisis and hardship.