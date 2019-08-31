UrduPoint.com
Second Seed Barty Eases Into US Open Last 16

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Second seed Barty eases into US Open last 16

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :French Open champion Ashleigh Barty swept into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari.

Barty, the second seed from Australia, matched her best run at Flushing Meadows and has reached the fourth round at all four majors this year. She will play Chinese 18th seed Wang Qiang or Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro for a quarter-final berth.

