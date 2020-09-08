UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Seed Kenin Crashes Out Of US Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Second seed Kenin crashes out of US Open

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Second seed Sofia Kenin of the United States was sent crashing out of the US Open on Monday, beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Kenin, the highest seeded player left in the tournament and winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the last 16 6-3, 6-3, in 1hr 14 mins by Mertens.

Mertens, the 16th seed, will now play Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the quarter-finals.

Kenin, who had not lost a game in her first three rounds, never got her service game together against Mertens.

The 21-year-old Moscow-born player won only 56 percent of first serve points compared to 75 percent for Mertens.

Kenin also hit three double faults, while Mertens hit none.

Mertens, ranked 18th in the world, smashed eight aces, while Kenin failed to muster any.

Unseeded Azarenka came from a set down to oust 20th seed Karolina Muchova 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min.

Related Topics

World Victoria Sofia Belgium Belarus United States 2020 Australian Open From US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

11 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.