Second seed Kenin progresses at US Open

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin breezed into round three of the US Open in straight sets on Thursday.

The number two seed dispatched unseeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kenin is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows as she bids for her second Grand Slam title of the year, and of her career.

The 21-year-old, fourth in the world rankings, defeated Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the three sets in the Australian Open final in Melbourne in February.

The Moscow-born player will take on 27th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center.