UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second-seed Martic First Big Name To Fall In Auckland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Second-seed Martic first big name to fall in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Second-seed Petra Martic became the first big-name casualty at the WTA Auckland Classic when she was bundled out by France's Alize Cornet in a three-set marathon on Wednesday.

Martic, the world number 15, lived up to her senior status in the first set but could not maintain the momentum as Cornet fought back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, sealing the outcome with three aces back-to-back in the final game.

"What a match," Cornet, who is ranked 57th, said as she left the court.

Cornet switched coaches to Martic's former mentor Sandra Zanieswka during the off-season and said she initially had trouble adjusting to her new pre-match instructions to be aggressive.

"It was going out of my comfort zone and in the first set I didn't manage to do it but finally I found my rhythm and was playing much better.

Thank God my serve helped me," she said with her only three aces coming when she was down 15-30 in the final game.

Cornet, who also rallied from a set down to win her first-round match against Ysaline Bonaventure, will meet Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals after the American had a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 second-round win over Tamara Zidansek.

Caroline Garcia became the second seed to fall when the eighth-seed from France was beaten by Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

Both are former top-five stars with Bouchard, the Wimbledon finalist in 2014, now as low as 262 in the World while Garcia is ranked 46th.

In the quarter-finals, Bouchard will play the winner of the second-round match between third-seed Amanda Anisimova and former top-10 player Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Related Topics

World Russia France Marathon Auckland God From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

9 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

10 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

9 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.