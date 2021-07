London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

World number four Sabalenka will face either Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or Shelby Rogers of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.