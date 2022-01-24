Second seed Sabalenka out of Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :World number two Aryna Sabalenka was sent crashing out of the Australian Open in an epic fourth-round clash Monday by veteran Kaia Kanepi to end her hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Belarusian second seed saved four match points before losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10/7) to put the unseeded Estonian Kanepi into her first quarter-final at Melbourne Park.