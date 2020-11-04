UrduPoint.com
Second Seed Tsitsipas Knocked Out Of Paris Masters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Second seed Tsitsipas knocked out of Paris Masters

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was dumped out of the Paris Masters on Tuesday after losing to in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a marathon second-round tie.

Humbert, who is on a seven-match winning streak after winning the Antwerp title last month, missed four match points but battled to a 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3) victory.

The 22-year-old will face former US Open champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas will next defend his ATP Tour Finals title in London at the season-ending tournament which gets underway on November 15.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

