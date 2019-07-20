UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Ship Seized In Gulf Free To Leave: British Owner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Second ship seized in Gulf free to leave: British owner

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The British owner of a second tanker claimed to seized by Iranian authorities in the Gulf on Friday said the ship had been temporarily boarded by armed personnel but was now free to leave.

"Communication has been re-established with the vessel and (the captain) confirmed that the armed guards have left and the vessel is free to continue the voyage.

All crew are safe and well," Norbulk Shipping UK said in a statement about the ship, the Mesdar.

The company said the Liberian-registered vessel was boarded by armed personnel at around 1630 GMT. It did not give any more details about the personnel but said the ship began heading north towards Iran.

The company said that by 2000 GMT the armed personnel had left and the ship was free to continue on its voyage. According to the website Marine Traffic, the ship was on its way from China to Saudi Arabia.

