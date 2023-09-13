Second-string France wary of 'aggressive' Uruguay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie may have made wholesale changes to his side for Thursday's Rugby World Cup game with lowly Uruguay in Lille, but he refuses to take them lightly.

Les Bleus opened the tournament with a rip-roaring victory over three-time winners New Zealand on Friday, and are now favourites to secure a quarter-final berth by topping Pool A.

Uruguay, who start their World Cup campaign in the northern city this week, finished bottom of their pool in 2019 but Galthie saw positives in their performances in Japan.

"They beat Fiji. Against Australia it was a respectable score," Galthie told reporters this week.

"They have big hearts. Uruguay is a different country with their fundamental values being at the breakdown and their pride, which are big priorities for them.

"They are a team with a lot of energy and aggression," he added.

Galthie has kept just three players from the All Blacks victory having chosen to rest the likes of No.8 Gregory Alldritt, centre Gael Fickou, flanker Charles Ollivon as well as captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

The former Test scrum-half is also without hooker Julien Marchand due to a hamstring issue suffered in last week's win, a result that lifted expectations of a first Webb Ellis trophy success even further among the home support.

In skipper, Dupont's place is his former room-mate and No.8 Anthony Jelonch, who plays his first game since rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in February.

"These players will help me throughout the three days to come," Toulouse's Jelonch said.

"Even if they're not on the team sheet they will have a word to say.

"Antoine, Greg, Gael, Charles, Julien, the leaders of the squad talk a lot, and lead the troop," the 27-year-old added.