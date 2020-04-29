UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second US Navy Ship Hit By COVID Outbreak Returns To Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Second US Navy ship hit by COVID outbreak returns to port

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A US destroyer hit by dozens of coronavirus cases sailed into San Diego Tuesday for cleaning, making it the second Navy warship temporarily put out of action by the pandemic.

With 63 percent of the 300-strong crew tested as of Tuesday, 64 sailors aboard the USS Kidd were found positive for COVID-19, the Navy said.

Two had been medically evacuated to the US mainland last week, and 15 others were subsequently transferred to another vessel with better medical facilities -- the USS Makin Island -- for monitoring "due to persistent symptoms," it said.

The first cases surfaced last week while the Kidd had been patrolling for drug smugglers in the Caribbean.

Medical personnel were quickly flown to the ship to conduct tests, and it was ordered back to port in the southern California city, where the crew will be evacuated and quarantined while the ship undergoes a "strategic deep-cleaning regimen." The first vessel struck by an outbreak of the disease, the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, remains at dock in Guam after one month while 4,800 crew are treated and the massive ship is sterilized.

All of the crew has been tested and 969 found positive for the coronavirus. One sailor died.

Overall, the US Department of Defense says that more than 6,640 military and civilian personnel and family members have tested positive for coronavirus, with 27 deaths.

Related Topics

Nuclear Died Theodore San Diego Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

7 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.