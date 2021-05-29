Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A second volcano erupted Saturday near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back into life, causing devastation and sparking an exodus.

"Today the Murara volcano near an uninhabited area of Virunga erupted," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said, referring to a wildlife reserve that is home to a quarter of the world's population of critically endangered mountain gorillas.