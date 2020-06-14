Second wave fears as China reports more new infections

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, offering a second wave warning as more European countries prepare to open their borders for travel.

The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China, where the disease emerged late last year but had largely been tamed through severe restrictions on movement that were later emulated across the globe.

It also gives a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19 -- even as Europe prepares for the summer holiday season after an encouraging drop in contagion, with some countries set to welcome visitors from elsewhere on the continent from Monday.

Of the 57 new cases logged by Chinese authorities, 36 were domestic infections in the capital, where a large wholesale food market at the centre of the outbreak has been closed and nearby housing estates put under lockdown.

"The meat sellers have had to close. This disease is really scary," said a fruit and vegetable trader surnamed Sun at another central Beijing market, adding there were fewer customers than normal.

Others were more sanguine. "As long as you wear a face mask, it should be fine... Anyway, I have to buy food, right?" said shopper Song Weiming.

At least 429,000 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness, nearly halfway through a year in which countless lives have been upended as the pandemic ravages the global economy.

The total number of confirmed cases has doubled to 7.7 million in slightly over a month and the disease is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America, where it is threatening healthcare systems and sparking political turmoil.

Brazil has the second-highest number of virus deaths after the United States, surpassing Britain's toll, and the Chilean health minister resigned on Saturday amid a furore over the country's true number of fatalities.

There is still no treatment for COVID-19, but pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said it has agreed to supply an alliance of European countries with up to 400 million doses of a possible vaccine.

German government sources told AFP a vaccine could be developed by the end of the year.