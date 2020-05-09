UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second White House Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Second White House worker tests positive for coronavirus

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :A second White House worker this week has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday, even as President Donald Trump continued to go mask-free at a World War II commemoration with veterans in their 90s.

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff was found to have coronavirus, a senior administration official told journalists.

As a result, six people who may have had contact and who were meant to be traveling with Pence on Air Force Two had to leave the plane before takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, for Des Moines, Iowa.

"Out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person's contacts most recently," the official, who asked not to be named, said.

"That's why we asked some of our staff to deplane. Nobody else was exhibiting any symptoms or having any feeling of sickness. We asked them to go get tested and to go home out of an abundance of caution." On Thursday, a Trump spokesman said the president's valet, a member of the military who is in close contact with the president, had tested positive.

Trump and Pence were tested and confirmed to be negative. Both are tested daily.

The latest scare came as Trump is pressing for a quicker reopening of the US economy, which has been hammered by the fallout from mass lockdowns and social distancing.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there was no risk of a White House outbreak or threat to Trump.

"I can just tell you that we've taken every single precaution to protect the president," she told a press briefing.

"We clean the facility, we social distance, we keep people six feet away from each other." - Veterans in their 90s - However Trump has drawn criticism for refusing to follow his own health experts' advice on wearing a mask in public. Although face covering is voluntary, it is recommended by many state authorities and the Federal doctors.

Trump's latest public outing was to a ceremony early Friday marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The president, who at 73 is well within the higher-risk group for COVID-19, met eight American veterans ranging in age from 96-100. Neither he nor the veterans wore masks, although he kept a few steps from them.

According to McEnany the veterans "made the choice to come here because they've chosen to put their nation first. They wanted to be with their commander in chief on this momentous day. It was their choice to come here." McEnany said mask wearing was a purely personal issue.

"This president is regularly tested. This president will make the decision as to wear a mask or not," she said.

Earlier this week, Trump made his first long distance trip since the nation's coronavirus lockdown began, visiting a Honeywell mask-making factory in Arizona. Again, he did not wear a mask in public, even while addressing a room full of factory employees, all wearing masks in accordance with company policy.

Related Topics

Washington White House Company Trump Germany Des Moines May World War All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Zakharova Slams Pentagon for Distorting W ..

2 seconds ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

German Ambassador to Russia Says Peace Between Nat ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.