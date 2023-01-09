Secretary General of GCC Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain

Manama, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf met here today with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani to bid him farewell as his current tenure as Secretary General of the GCC has come to an end. During the meeting, Dr.

Al-Zayani welcomed the Secretary-General of the GCC, praising the great efforts he exerted during his term of office to support the joint GCC action, its unity and solidarity.

For his part, Dr. Al-Hajraf expressed his sincere thanks to and appreciation of Dr. Al-Zayani for the role of Bahrain and its support for the work of the General Secretariat, appreciating the high confidence he received during his tenure and praising the role of Bahrain and its contributions in supporting the march of the GCC.