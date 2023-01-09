UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Of GCC Meets With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bahrain

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Secretary General of GCC Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain

Manama, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf met here today with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani to bid him farewell as his current tenure as Secretary General of the GCC has come to an end. During the meeting, Dr.

Al-Zayani welcomed the Secretary-General of the GCC, praising the great efforts he exerted during his term of office to support the joint GCC action, its unity and solidarity.

For his part, Dr. Al-Hajraf expressed his sincere thanks to and appreciation of Dr. Al-Zayani for the role of Bahrain and its support for the work of the General Secretariat, appreciating the high confidence he received during his tenure and praising the role of Bahrain and its contributions in supporting the march of the GCC.

Related Topics

Rashid Bahrain March Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

20 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

43 minutes ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

1 hour ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.