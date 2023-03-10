Secretary General of IMCTC receives ambassador of Chad to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Friday received Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hassan Saleh Algadam Aldjinedi.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest between the IMCTC and the Republic of Chad.