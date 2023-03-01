Secretary HED inaugurates plantation drive in UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a plantation drive by planting a sapling in the garden of the University of Peshawar (UoP).

He was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idris, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University Mansehra Prof Dr Jameel Ahmad, Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haque Dean Meritorious Prof Dr Fida Muhammad, Dean Prof. Dr Muhammad Ayub, Dean Prof. Dr. Sakhidullah Khan, social personality Taj Muhammad Mohmand and other faculty members.

Secretary Dawood Khan and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht said that plantation was the only way to combat the massive problems of climate change, pollution, drought, and floods.

He said that plants play an important role in the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the country and fortunately the lands of Pakistan were favourable for planting all kinds of agriculture and forest species.

He also lauded the services of the horticulture department in the promotion of agriculture development in the province. He also urged students and faculty members to focus on research and development in their relative fields.