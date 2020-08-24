UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up In AJK For Observing Ashura Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 24 (APP):Security beefed up across Azad Jammu and Kashmir including all three districts of the largest Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to maintain complete peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam – especially on the eve of sanctified Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram.

In Mirpur district, the local administration was engaged in making all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining the traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa'adat colony on Youm e Ashur, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP here on Monday said exceptional security has been intensified across the district through deployment of contingents of police.

Meanwhile, according to the organizers of the special religious programmes, eminent religious scholars including ulema and zakir in their sermons would highlight teachings of islam.

