UrduPoint.com

Security Clampdown In Indian Kashmir After Death Of Separatist Icon Geelani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Security clampdown in Indian Kashmir after death of separatist icon Geelani

Srinagar, India, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Indian authorities imposed a security clampdown in disputed Kashmir late Wednesday after the death of separatist icon Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92, residents said.

Troops put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani's house in the main city of Srinagar after the family announced the death. Hundreds of security forces were immediately deployed and media reports said a curfew would be imposed and internet services cut.

Announcements were made from loudspeakers of the main mosque near Geelani's residence asking people to march towards the house. But scores of armoured vehicles and trucks patrolled main roads in the area. Police appealed for people not to go out on the street.

Geelani, an uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, had been under house arrest for the past 11 years.

He had been ill for several months.

Geelani had been a thorn in India's side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the territory's merger with Pakistan. He also pursued his separatist calls as a member of the Kashmir assembly.

The veteran politician was jailed for nearly 10 years after 1962 and often restricted to his home after that.

Since his youth Geelani had been a member of Jamaat-i-Islami, the largest political-religious organisation in Indian Kashmir that was banned by the Hindu nationalist government in 2019.

Geelani was a staunch critic of the sporadic but failed attempts at dialogue between India and Pakistan -- both nuclear armed -- who fought two of their three wars since independence over Kashmir and came close to a fourth one in 2016.

Kashmir is one of the world's most militarised zones, with 500,000 Indian security forces deployed in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Internet World Police Nuclear Vehicles Srinagar Independence March 2016 2019 Mosque Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

52 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

52 minutes ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.