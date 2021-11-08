UrduPoint.com

Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq PM, Urges Accountability

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

United Nations, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned an assassination bid on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and called on the perpetrators to be held accountable.

In a press statement, the 15 members of the Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms" the weekend attack.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," it said.

